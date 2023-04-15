Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Ajka, Hungary

9 properties total found
Commercialin Ajka, Hungary
Commercial
Ajka, Hungary
565 m²
€ 516,865
Commercialin Ajka, Hungary
Commercial
Ajka, Hungary
245 m²
€ 225,300
Commercialin Ajka, Hungary
Commercial
Ajka, Hungary
142 m²
€ 85,199
Commercial 3 bathroomsin Ajka, Hungary
Commercial 3 bathrooms
Ajka, Hungary
3 bath 306 m²
€ 477,106
Commercialin Ajka, Hungary
Commercial
Ajka, Hungary
135 m²
€ 113,710
Commercialin Ajka, Hungary
Commercial
Ajka, Hungary
135 m²
€ 71,887
Commercialin Ajka, Hungary
Commercial
Ajka, Hungary
470 m²
€ 238,288
Commercialin Ajka, Hungary
Commercial
Ajka, Hungary
120 m²
€ 103,108
Commercialin Ajka, Hungary
Commercial
Ajka, Hungary
109 m²
€ 158,843
Shop for sale Ajka-Bakonygyepesen! On busy place for sale, well accessible, nearly 110 M2…
