Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok
  5. Kunhegyesi jaras
  6. Abadszalok

Commercial real estate in Abadszalok, Hungary

1 property total found
Commercialin Abadszalok, Hungary
Commercial
Abadszalok, Hungary
570 m²
€ 401,693
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir