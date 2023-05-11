Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Ioanian Islands
  5. Zakynthos Municipality

Commercial real estate in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece

Zakynthos
6
14 properties total found
Hotel 1 room in Amoudi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Amoudi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Hotel 31 room in Alykanas, Greece
Hotel 31 room
Alykanas, Greece
Rooms 31
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Commercial 8 bedrooms in Bochali, Greece
Commercial 8 bedrooms
Bochali, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
Hotel 1 room in Argassi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Argassi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
Hotel 1 room in Argassi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Argassi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
Hotel 1 room in Tsilivi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Tsilivi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
Hotel 1 room in Kalamaki, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kalamaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Hotel 1 room in Bochali, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Bochali, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Commercial 1 room in Volimes, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Volimes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
Hotel 1 room in Vanato, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Vanato, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Commercial 1 room in Laganas, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Laganas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Commercial 1 room in Argassi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Argassi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
Commercial 1 room in Mezo Gerakari, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Mezo Gerakari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
Hotel 1 room in Alykanas, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Alykanas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,100,000
