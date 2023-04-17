Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Zagora - Mouresi Municipality
  6. Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in Zagora - Mouresi Municipality, Greece

Zagora
2
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 33 roomsin Zagora, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms
Zagora, Greece
33 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 3,800,000
The 3-star hotel complex is situated in a picturesque place in the East of Pelion. The devel…

Properties features in Zagora - Mouresi Municipality, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir