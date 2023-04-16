Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Epirus and Western Macedonia
  4. Western Macedonia
  5. Hotels

Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Western Macedonia, Greece

Kastoria
2
Municipality of Kastoria
2
demos eordaias
1
demos prespon
1
Municipality of Servia
1
Velvendos
1
Hotel To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Hotel 1 roomin Prosvoro, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Prosvoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
A hotel for sale in Northern Greece, 10 km away from the ski. The hotel consists of five flo…
Hotel 21 roomin Namata, Greece
Hotel 21 room
Namata, Greece
21 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel of 1350 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has 2 levels. A magnificent view…
Hotel 1 roomin Panorama, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Panorama, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
For sale hotel of 1200 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnificent vi…

Properties features in Western Macedonia, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir