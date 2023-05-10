Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Western Greece, Greece

9 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Kastro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,590,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
Commercial 1 room in Kato Samiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kato Samiko, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Hotel 1 room in Kato Achea, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kato Achea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
Hotel 1 room in Kato Achea, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kato Achea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
Hotel 1 room in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 4,200,000
Commercial 1 room in Killini, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Killini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Commercial 1 room in Kastro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 670,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
