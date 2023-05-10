Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece

Commercial real estate in Western Greece, Greece

Municipality of Patras
9
Municipality of Pyrgos
7
Municipality of Andravida and Kyllini
5
Ancient Olympia
4
Municipality of Ancient Olympia
4
Municipal Unit of Patras
4
Municipality of West Achaea
3
30 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Kastro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,590,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
Commercial 1 room in Kato Samiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kato Samiko, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Lampeti, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Hotel 1 room in Kavouri, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kavouri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
Commercial 1 room in Lampeti, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 225,000
Commercial 2 rooms in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
Commercial 1 room in Korakochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Korakochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
Hotel 1 room in Kato Achea, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kato Achea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
Commercial 1 room in Skioessa, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
Commercial 1 room in Skioessa, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
€ 195,000
Commercial 1 room in Skioessa, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Commercial 1 room in Lampeti, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Hotel 1 room in kato panagia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
kato panagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
Hotel 1 room in Kato Achea, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kato Achea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
Hotel 1 room in Kladeos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kladeos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
Hotel 1 room in Kladeos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kladeos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Kladeos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kladeos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
Commercial in Dounaika, Greece
Commercial
Dounaika, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
Commercial 1 room in Kavouri, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kavouri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Commercial 1 room in Skioessa, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 66,000
Commercial 1 room in Makrisia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Makrisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
Hotel 1 room in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 4,200,000
Commercial 1 room in Killini, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Killini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Commercial 1 room in Killini, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Killini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
Commercial 1 room in Kastro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 670,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Hotel 1 room in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
Commercial 1 room in Kagkadi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kagkadi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
