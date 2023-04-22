Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Volos Municipality

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Volos Municipality, Greece

Agria
Commercial 1 room in Ano Volos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ano Volos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Available for sale occupational space of 612 sq m. just 50meters from a beautifulsandy beach…
Commercial 1 room in Volos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Volos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale business of 381 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. There are solar panels for water heating,…
