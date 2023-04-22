Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Volos Municipality
  6. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Volos Municipality, Greece

Hotel To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel 1 room in Makrinitsa, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Makrinitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale a 4 stars hotel in Portaria, Pelion. The hotel is located in the centre of Portaria…
Hotel 22 rooms in Volos Municipality, Greece
Hotel 22 rooms
Volos Municipality, Greece
22 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale is a four-storey hotel in the region of Volos. The hotel is has an area of 805 sq.m…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir