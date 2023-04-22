Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Volos Municipality

Commercial real estate in Volos Municipality, Greece

Agria
1
5 properties total found
Hotel 1 room in Makrinitsa, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Makrinitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale a 4 stars hotel in Portaria, Pelion. The hotel is located in the centre of Portaria…
Commercial 1 room in Ano Volos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ano Volos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Available for sale occupational space of 612 sq m. just 50meters from a beautifulsandy beach…
Hotel 22 rooms in Volos Municipality, Greece
Hotel 22 rooms
Volos Municipality, Greece
22 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale is a four-storey hotel in the region of Volos. The hotel is has an area of 805 sq.m…
Commercial 1 room in Volos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Volos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale business of 381 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. There are solar panels for water heating,…
Commercial 1 room in Agria, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
Unique farm house estate for sale. It consists of 3 houses. The main house is 180sqm. with a…
