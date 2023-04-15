Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Vari Municipal Unit, Greece

Commercial 6 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
426 m²
€ 700,000
Property Code: 1491 - FOR SALE 6 Bedrooms, Corner Building of total surface 426 sq.m, 3 le…
Manufacturein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Manufacture
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 735 m²
€ 26,000
Ref: 1126 - Frati Kropias SALE Land total area 3735 sq.m. Price: 48.550 €. The land is 740 s…
Manufacturein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Manufacture
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 153 m²
€ 11,500
Ref: 1128 - SAINT GEORGE SKLIPOU Kropias SALE Land total area 1153 sq.m. The land 11 has vin…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
There is provided for sale a shop that was built on the plot of 1050 sq.m. in the district V…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
This is a 3-storey building that is located on the central road in the district Vari, on the…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
There is provided for sale commercial space of 576 sq.m. area which is located on one of the…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
There are offered for sale investment properties - shops in a chic shopping center in the Va…
Commercial 6 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale business of 695 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace, air conditioning and hea…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
It is proposed for sale an investment property of total area of 330 sq.m. on a plot of 285 s…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
The building is located in the area of VariThe building consists of: basement, provided for …

Properties features in Vari Municipal Unit, Greece

