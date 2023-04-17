Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Ioanian Islands
  5. Zakynthos Municipality
  6. Tsilivi
  7. Hotels

Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Tsilivi, Greece

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 1 roomin Tsilivi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Tsilivi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
The hotel is located in the village of Tsilivi in the south-east of Zakynthos island. The co…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir