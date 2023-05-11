Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Trilofos

Commercial real estate in Trilofos, Greece

6 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Kardia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Commercial 1 room in Kardia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
Commercial 1 room in Trilofos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
Commercial 1 room in Kardia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
Commercial 1 room in Trilofos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 225,000
Commercial 1 room in Trilofos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir