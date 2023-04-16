Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Triandria Municipal Unit, Greece

7 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Commercial space for sale in a prominent location consisting of the following: Basement: 100…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
For sale business of 1200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furnitur…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale business of 1600 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale: Office premises in Thessaloniki. The premises are divided into individual areas. I…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 168,000
For sale. Shop premises in Thessaloniki. The shops are located in the exclusive and very gre…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 81,900
For sale. A commercial area of ​​30 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The ground floor with an area of 3…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale a commercial property in the centre of Thessaloniki, the facility is situated in a …

