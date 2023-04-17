Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Tinos Regional Unit, Greece

Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
345 m²
€ 1,600,000
It is offered for sale a beautiful hotel located on the extra-large town of Eborio, 8 km fro…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 8,520,000
It is offered for sale a hotel 150 meters from the sea on the island of Tinos. The total bui…
Hotel 1 roomin Mperdemiaros, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Mperdemiaros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 8,520,000
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The hotel has one level. The owners will be le…
Hotel 1 roomin Ormos Ysternion, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Ormos Ysternion, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
In a unique spot in contact with the sea and with unobstructed view in the Aegean Sea Ystern…

