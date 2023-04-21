Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Thira Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Thira
4
Thira Municipal Unit
3
Ia Municipal Unit
1
4 properties total found
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Oia, Greece
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Oia, Greece
10 bath 370 m²
€ 1,800,000
Property Code: 1419 - FOR SALE 12 Spaces, Hotel of total surface 370 sq.m, 3 levels Oia. T…
Hotel 39 rooms in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Hotel 39 rooms
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
39 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Hotel 4 * with 5 * features, with 39 rooms, radically renovated in 2015, whose buildings occ…
Hotel 1 room in Episkopi Gonias, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Episkopi Gonias, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 3,500,000
Super Offer!!! For sale, a residential complex on the island of Santorini, which consists of…
Hotel 1 room in Perissa, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Perissa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
There is provided for sale a beautiful hotel thatis located in the village of Emporio , in 8…
