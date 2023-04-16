Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Municipality of Thira
  6. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Thira Municipal Unit, Greece

Hotel 39 roomsin Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Hotel 39 rooms
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
39 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Hotel 4 * with 5 * features, with 39 rooms, radically renovated in 2015, whose buildings occ…
Hotel 1 roomin Episkopi Gonias, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Episkopi Gonias, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 3,500,000
Super Offer!!! For sale, a residential complex on the island of Santorini, which consists of…
Hotel 1 roomin Perissa, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Perissa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
There is provided for sale a beautiful hotel thatis located in the village of Emporio , in 8…

