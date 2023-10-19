Show property on map Show properties list
Hotel 39 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Hotel 39 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 39
Number of floors 1
Hotel 4 * with 5 * features, with 39 rooms, radically renovated in 2015, whose buildings occ…
Price on request
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Episkopi Gonias, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Episkopi Gonias, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 2
Super Offer!!! For sale, a residential complex on the island of Santorini, which consists of…
€3,50M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Perissa, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Perissa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a beautiful hotel thatis located in the village of Emporio , in 8…
€1,60M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Akrotiri, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Akrotiri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 046 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale an exclusive business of 5 self-contained villas with swimming pool on the island o…
€8,50M
