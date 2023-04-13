Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Thessaly, Greece

UAE
26 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel
Leptokarya, Greece
730 m²
-1 Floor
€ 830,000
Leptokaria SALE Hotel 16 WC Area: 730 m2, 3 Levels, New building, Code. HPS511, 830.000 €
Hotel
Leptokarya, Greece
1 550 m²
-1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
Leptokaria SALE Hotel Area: 1550 m2, 5 Levels, Not Important, Parking, Code. HPS2746, 2.500.000 €
Hotel 50 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
50 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 2,200,000
For sale hotel of 1630 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the…
Commercial 8 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
8 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale business of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the sea, the mountain ope…
Hotel 1 room
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,900,000
We offer for sale a hotel under construction, which is located in the resort village of sout…
Hotel 33 rooms
Zagora, Greece
33 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 3,800,000
The 3-star hotel complex is situated in a picturesque place in the East of Pelion. The devel…
Commercial 1 room
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Available for purchase a commercial property of 300sq.m, the space formerly was functioned a…
Commercial 1 room
Nea Mesagkala, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
An operational business for sale, consisting of a restaurant and a café on the first …
Commercial 1 room
Ano Volos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Available for sale occupational space of 612 sq m. just 50meters from a beautifulsandy beach…
Commercial 1 room
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale business of 281 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnificent view of the sea, the …
Commercial 1 room
Kokkino Nero, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale business of 850 sq.meters in North Greece. A magnificent view of the sea, the mount…
Commercial 1 room
Karitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale business of 240 sq.meters in North Greece. A magnificent view of the city, the sea,…
Hotel 1 room
Koropi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 860,000
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Pelion region. The three-storey hotel has an area o…
Commercial 1 room
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale is a three-storey building with a total area of 550 sq.m. Initially, the building w…
Commercial real estate
Leptokarya, Greece
15 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale unfinished three houses with total area of 450 sq.m. The 2storyhouses have a living…
Commercial 1 room
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale business of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnificent view of the city, th…
Commercial 1 room
Volos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale business of 381 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. There are solar panels for water heating,…
Commercial
Leptokarya, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
For sale business of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Hotel 24 rooms
Nea Mesagkala, Greece
24 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
For sale hotel of 1600 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has 2 levels. The owners will …
Hotel 16 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
16 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 900,000
We offer for sale a hotel in the tourist resort of the Olympic Riviera. The two-story hotel …
Hotel 19 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
19 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 1,000,000
Hotel for sale in the tourist resort of the Olympic Riviera. The three-storey hotel has an a…
Commercial 1 room
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale business of 141 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnificent view of the sea, the …
Hotel 28 rooms
Platamonas, Greece
28 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 2,600,000
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A magnificent…
Hotel 28 rooms
Platamonas, Greece
28 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the…
Commercial 1 room
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the fur…
Hotel 25 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
25 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of the …
