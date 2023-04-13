Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Thessaly, Greece

26 properties total found
Hotelin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel
Leptokarya, Greece
730 m² -1 Floor
€ 830,000
Leptokaria SALE Hotel 16 WC Area: 730 m2, 3 Levels, New building, Code. HPS511, 830.000 €
Hotelin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel
Leptokarya, Greece
1 550 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
Leptokaria SALE Hotel Area: 1550 m2, 5 Levels, Not Important, Parking, Code. HPS2746, 2.500.000 €
Hotel 50 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 50 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
50 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 2,200,000
For sale hotel of 1630 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the…
Commercial 8 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial 8 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale business of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the sea, the mountain ope…
Hotel 1 roomin South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 room
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,900,000
We offer for sale a hotel under construction, which is located in the resort village of sout…
Hotel 33 roomsin Zagora, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms
Zagora, Greece
33 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 3,800,000
The 3-star hotel complex is situated in a picturesque place in the East of Pelion. The devel…
Commercial 1 roomin Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Available for purchase a commercial property of 300sq.m, the space formerly was functioned a…
Commercial 1 roomin Nea Mesagkala, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Mesagkala, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
An operational business for sale, consisting of a restaurant and a café on the first …
Commercial 1 roomin Ano Volos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ano Volos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Available for sale occupational space of 612 sq m. just 50meters from a beautifulsandy beach…
Commercial 1 roomin Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale business of 281 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnificent view of the sea, the …
Commercial 1 roomin Kokkino Nero, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kokkino Nero, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale business of 850 sq.meters in North Greece. A magnificent view of the sea, the mount…
Commercial 1 roomin Karitsa, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Karitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale business of 240 sq.meters in North Greece. A magnificent view of the city, the sea,…
Hotel 1 roomin Koropi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Koropi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 860,000
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Pelion region. The three-storey hotel has an area o…
Commercial 1 roomin Litochoro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale is a three-storey building with a total area of 550 sq.m. Initially, the building w…
Commercial real estatein Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial real estate
Leptokarya, Greece
15 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale unfinished three houses with total area of 450 sq.m. The 2storyhouses have a living…
Commercial 1 roomin Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale business of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnificent view of the city, th…
Commercial 1 roomin Volos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Volos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale business of 381 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. There are solar panels for water heating,…
Commercialin Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial
Leptokarya, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
For sale business of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Hotel 24 roomsin Nea Mesagkala, Greece
Hotel 24 rooms
Nea Mesagkala, Greece
24 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
For sale hotel of 1600 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has 2 levels. The owners will …
Hotel 16 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
16 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 900,000
We offer for sale a hotel in the tourist resort of the Olympic Riviera. The two-story hotel …
Hotel 19 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 19 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
19 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 1,000,000
Hotel for sale in the tourist resort of the Olympic Riviera. The three-storey hotel has an a…
Commercial 1 roomin Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale business of 141 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnificent view of the sea, the …
Hotel 28 roomsin Platamonas, Greece
Hotel 28 rooms
Platamonas, Greece
28 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 2,600,000
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A magnificent…
Hotel 28 roomsin Platamonas, Greece
Hotel 28 rooms
Platamonas, Greece
28 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the…
Commercial 1 roomin Litochoro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the fur…
Hotel 25 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 25 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
25 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of the …

Properties features in Thessaly, Greece

