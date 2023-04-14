Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Thessaly, Greece

Larissa
60
Municipality of Larissa
60
Leptokarya
38
Litochoro
10
Platamonas
5
Volos Municipality
5
South Pilio Municipality
2
Zagora
2
23 properties total found
Hotel 50 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 50 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
50 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 2,200,000
For sale hotel of 1630 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the…
Hotel 23 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
23 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnificent …
Commercial 8 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial 8 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale business of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the sea, the mountain ope…
Hotel 1 roomin South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 room
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,900,000
We offer for sale a hotel under construction, which is located in the resort village of sout…
Hotel 33 roomsin Zagora, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms
Zagora, Greece
33 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 3,800,000
The 3-star hotel complex is situated in a picturesque place in the East of Pelion. The devel…
Hotel 9 roomsin Platamonas, Greece
Hotel 9 rooms
Platamonas, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 199,900
For sale a hotel with an area of 223 sq.m., consisting of 7 furnished rooms with kitchen and…
Hotel 1 roomin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,950,000
Hotel for sale in a popular resort in Olympic Coast. The hotel was built in 2016 and consist…
Commercial 1 roomin Nea Mesagkala, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Mesagkala, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
An operational business for sale, consisting of a restaurant and a café on the first …
Commercial 1 roomin Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale business of 281 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnificent view of the sea, the …
Commercial 1 roomin Kokkino Nero, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kokkino Nero, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale business of 850 sq.meters in North Greece. A magnificent view of the sea, the mount…
Commercial 1 roomin Karitsa, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Karitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale business of 240 sq.meters in North Greece. A magnificent view of the city, the sea,…
Commercial 1 roomin Chrysomilia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Chrysomilia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,650,000
For sale business of 2000 sq.meters in central Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnit…
Hotel 1 roomin Koropi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Koropi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 860,000
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Pelion region. The three-storey hotel has an area o…
Commercial 1 roomin Litochoro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale is a three-storey building with a total area of 550 sq.m. Initially, the building w…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale business - restaurant and cafe-bar, in a stunning location with a panoramic view of…
Commercial real estatein Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial real estate
Leptokarya, Greece
15 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale unfinished three houses with total area of 450 sq.m. The 2storyhouses have a living…
Commercial 1 roomin Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale business of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnificent view of the city, th…
Hotel 24 roomsin Nea Mesagkala, Greece
Hotel 24 rooms
Nea Mesagkala, Greece
24 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
For sale hotel of 1600 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has 2 levels. The owners will …
Hotel 16 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
16 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 900,000
We offer for sale a hotel in the tourist resort of the Olympic Riviera. The two-story hotel …
Commercial 1 roomin Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale business of 141 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnificent view of the sea, the …
Commercial 1 roomin Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale business of 470 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the mountain opens up fro…
Commercial 1 roomin Litochoro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the fur…
Hotel 25 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 25 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
25 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of the …

Properties features in Thessaly, Greece

