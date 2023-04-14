Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Hotels

Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Thessaly, Greece

Larissa
26
Municipality of Larissa
26
Leptokarya
20
Platamonas
5
South Pilio Municipality
2
Volos Municipality
2
Zagora
2
Zagora - Mouresi Municipality
2
Show more
Hotel To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
Hotel 50 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 50 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
50 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 2,200,000
For sale hotel of 1630 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the…
Hotel 23 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
23 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnificent …
Hotel 1 roomin South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 room
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,900,000
We offer for sale a hotel under construction, which is located in the resort village of sout…
Hotel 33 roomsin Zagora, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms
Zagora, Greece
33 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 3,800,000
The 3-star hotel complex is situated in a picturesque place in the East of Pelion. The devel…
Hotel 9 roomsin Platamonas, Greece
Hotel 9 rooms
Platamonas, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 199,900
For sale a hotel with an area of 223 sq.m., consisting of 7 furnished rooms with kitchen and…
Hotel 1 roomin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,950,000
Hotel for sale in a popular resort in Olympic Coast. The hotel was built in 2016 and consist…
Hotel 1 roomin Koropi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Koropi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 860,000
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Pelion region. The three-storey hotel has an area o…
Hotel 24 roomsin Nea Mesagkala, Greece
Hotel 24 rooms
Nea Mesagkala, Greece
24 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
For sale hotel of 1600 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has 2 levels. The owners will …
Hotel 16 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
16 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 900,000
We offer for sale a hotel in the tourist resort of the Olympic Riviera. The two-story hotel …
Hotel 25 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 25 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
25 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of the …

Properties features in Thessaly, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir