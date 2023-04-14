Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Thessaly, Greece

33 properties total found
Hotelin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel
Leptokarya, Greece
1 286 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,950,000
Leptokaria SALE Hotel 22 WC Area: 1 m2, 4 Levels, Not Important, Parking, Garden, View, Code…
Hotelin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel
Leptokarya, Greece
730 m² -1 Floor
€ 830,000
Leptokaria SALE Hotel 16 WC Area: 730 m2, 3 Levels, New building, Code. HPS511, 830.000 €
Hotelin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel
Leptokarya, Greece
1 550 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
Leptokaria SALE Hotel Area: 1550 m2, 5 Levels, Not Important, Parking, Code. HPS2746, 2.500.000 €
Hotelin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel
Leptokarya, Greece
1 550 m²
€ 2,500,000
Property Code: HPS2746 - Hotel FOR SALE in Vergina Leptokaria for €2.500.000. This 1550 sq. …
Hotel 50 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 50 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
50 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 2,200,000
For sale hotel of 1630 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the…
Hotelin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel
Leptokarya, Greece
730 m²
€ 830,000
Property Code: HPS511 - Hotel FOR SALE in Vergina Leptokaria for €830.000 . This 730 sq. m. …
Hotelin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel
Leptokarya, Greece
1 286 m²
€ 1,950,000
Property Code: HPS492 - Hotel FOR SALE in Vergina Leptokaria for €1.950.000 . This 1286 sq. …
Hotel 23 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
23 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnificent …
Hotel 7 bedroomsin Skiathos, Greece
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Skiathos, Greece
6 bath 183 m²
€ 790,000
Property Code: 1472 - FOR SALE 7 Spaces, Hotel of total surface 183 sq.m, 2 levels Skiatho…
Hotel 1 roomin Platamonas, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Platamonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Hotel in a picturesque tourist village, located in the Olympian Riviera. The hotel consists …
Hotel 22 roomsin Platamonas, Greece
Hotel 22 rooms
Platamonas, Greece
22 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
Price on request
Hotel for sale in the Olympic Riviera. The two-storey hotel covers an area of 1000 square me…
Hotel 29 roomsin Makryrrachi, Greece
Hotel 29 rooms
Makryrrachi, Greece
29 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
Price on request
We offer for sale a hotel on the beach, in the famous resort village of the magnificent Peli…
Hotel 45 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 45 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
45 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
Price on request
Hotel for sale in the Olympic Riviera. The hotel consists of 45 rooms with a capacity up to …
Hotel 41 roomin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 41 room
Leptokarya, Greece
41 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 2,200,000
For sale a Hotel with an area of 1.650 sqm in Pieria. Three-storey hotel accommodates 41 roo…
Hotel 28 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 28 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
28 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
We offer for sale a 750sq.m hotel located in the region of Pieria. The property is situated …
Hotel 1 roomin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
For sale a hotel of 1.920sq.m on the outskirts of the spa town popular for its clean beaches…
Hotel 1 roomin South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 room
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,900,000
We offer for sale a hotel under construction, which is located in the resort village of sout…
Hotel 33 roomsin Zagora, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms
Zagora, Greece
33 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 3,800,000
The 3-star hotel complex is situated in a picturesque place in the East of Pelion. The devel…
Hotel 9 roomsin Platamonas, Greece
Hotel 9 rooms
Platamonas, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 199,900
For sale a hotel with an area of 223 sq.m., consisting of 7 furnished rooms with kitchen and…
Hotel 1 roomin Makrinitsa, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Makrinitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale a 4 stars hotel in Portaria, Pelion. The hotel is located in the centre of Portaria…
Hotel 1 roomin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,950,000
Hotel for sale in a popular resort in Olympic Coast. The hotel was built in 2016 and consist…
Hotel 1 roomin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
Hotel for sale in the popular resort of the Olympic Riviera. Thefour-storey hotel has 35 ful…
Hotel 1 roomin Koropi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Koropi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 860,000
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Pelion region. The three-storey hotel has an area o…
Hotel 1 roomin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
Hotel for sale of900 square meters in the region of the Olympic Riviera. The hotel is under …
Hotel 22 roomsin Volos Municipality, Greece
Hotel 22 rooms
Volos Municipality, Greece
22 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale is a four-storey hotel in the region of Volos. The hotel is has an area of 805 sq.m…
Hotel 16 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
16 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000
Hotel for sale in a popular resort of the Olympic Riviera. The three-storey hotel has 16 ful…
Hotel 25 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 25 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
25 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 1,000,000
Hotel for sale in theregion Olympic Riviera. The hotel consists of 2 floors and has an area …
Hotel 24 roomsin Nea Mesagkala, Greece
Hotel 24 rooms
Nea Mesagkala, Greece
24 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
For sale hotel of 1600 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has 2 levels. The owners will …
Hotel 16 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
16 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 900,000
We offer for sale a hotel in the tourist resort of the Olympic Riviera. The two-story hotel …
Hotel 19 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 19 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
19 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 1,000,000
Hotel for sale in the tourist resort of the Olympic Riviera. The three-storey hotel has an a…

