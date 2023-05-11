Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

Larissa
Municipality of Larissa
Leptokarya
Chalkida
demos chalkideon
demos istiaias-aidepsou
Litochoro
Loutra Edipsou
9 properties total found
Hotel 50 rooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 50 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 50
Number of floors 4
€ 2,200,000
Hotel 23 rooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 23
Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
Hotel 1 room in Arachova, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Arachova, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 7,875,000
Hotel 1 room in Akti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Akti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 6,500,000
Commercial 1 room in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Commercial 1 room in Avlida Beach, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Avlida Beach, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Hotel 33 rooms in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 33
Number of floors 3
€ 3,800,000
Commercial 1 room in Theologos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
Commercial 1 room in Paralia Agias Annas, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Paralia Agias Annas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,900,000
