Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Hotels

Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

Larissa
19
Municipality of Larissa
19
Leptokarya
14
demos istiaias-aidepsou
6
Loutra Edipsou
4
Platamonas
4
Chalkida
3
demos chalkideon
3
Hotel To archive
Clear all
16 properties total found
Hotel 50 rooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 50 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 50
Number of floors 4
€ 2,200,000
Hotel 23 rooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 23
Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
Hotel 1 room in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 room
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,900,000
Hotel 33 rooms in Zagora, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms
Zagora, Greece
Rooms 33
Number of floors 3
€ 3,800,000
Hotel 1 room in Agios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
Hotel 1 room in Agios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Hotel 1 room in Arachova, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Arachova, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 7,875,000
Hotel 1 room in Akti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Akti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 6,500,000
Hotel 1 room in Eretria, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
Hotel 1 room in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,950,000
Hotel 1 room in Koropi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 860,000
Hotel 1 room in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Hotel 24 rooms in Nea Mesagkala, Greece
Hotel 24 rooms
Nea Mesagkala, Greece
Rooms 24
Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
Hotel 16 rooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 16
Number of floors 3
€ 900,000
Hotel 1 room in Nea Artaki, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
Hotel 25 rooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 25 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 25
Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir