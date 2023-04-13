Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Thessaly, Greece

72 properties total found
Commercial 2 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
For sale business of 67 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furni…
Hotelin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel
Leptokarya, Greece
1 286 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,950,000
Leptokaria SALE Hotel 22 WC Area: 1 m2, 4 Levels, Not Important, Parking, Garden, View, Code…
Hotelin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel
Leptokarya, Greece
730 m² -1 Floor
€ 830,000
Leptokaria SALE Hotel 16 WC Area: 730 m2, 3 Levels, New building, Code. HPS511, 830.000 €
Hotelin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel
Leptokarya, Greece
1 550 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
Leptokaria SALE Hotel Area: 1550 m2, 5 Levels, Not Important, Parking, Code. HPS2746, 2.500.000 €
Hotelin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel
Leptokarya, Greece
1 550 m²
€ 2,500,000
Property Code: HPS2746 - Hotel FOR SALE in Vergina Leptokaria for €2.500.000. This 1550 sq. …
Hotel 50 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 50 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
50 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 2,200,000
For sale hotel of 1630 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the…
Hotelin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel
Leptokarya, Greece
730 m²
€ 830,000
Property Code: HPS511 - Hotel FOR SALE in Vergina Leptokaria for €830.000 . This 730 sq. m. …
Hotelin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel
Leptokarya, Greece
1 286 m²
€ 1,950,000
Property Code: HPS492 - Hotel FOR SALE in Vergina Leptokaria for €1.950.000 . This 1286 sq. …
Hotel 23 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
23 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnificent …
Hotel 7 bedroomsin Skiathos, Greece
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Skiathos, Greece
6 bath 183 m²
€ 790,000
Property Code: 1472 - FOR SALE 7 Spaces, Hotel of total surface 183 sq.m, 2 levels Skiatho…
Commercialin Trikala Municipality, Greece
Commercial
Trikala Municipality, Greece
€ 610,000
Two-storey commercial building with a total surface of 688.32 sq.m.It consists of a 224.30 s…
Shopin Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Shop
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
€ 65,000
Retail store in a business complex with a total surface of 157.03 sq.m.It comprises of an 80…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale business of 202 sq.meters in central Greece
Hotel 1 roomin Platamonas, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Platamonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Hotel in a picturesque tourist village, located in the Olympian Riviera. The hotel consists …
Commercial 1 roomin Litochoro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale business of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast
Hotel 22 roomsin Platamonas, Greece
Hotel 22 rooms
Platamonas, Greece
22 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
Price on request
Hotel for sale in the Olympic Riviera. The two-storey hotel covers an area of 1000 square me…
Hotel 29 roomsin Makryrrachi, Greece
Hotel 29 rooms
Makryrrachi, Greece
29 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
Price on request
We offer for sale a hotel on the beach, in the famous resort village of the magnificent Peli…
Hotel 45 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 45 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
45 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
Price on request
Hotel for sale in the Olympic Riviera. The hotel consists of 45 rooms with a capacity up to …
Commercial 8 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial 8 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale business of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the sea, the mountain ope…
Hotel 41 roomin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 41 room
Leptokarya, Greece
41 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 2,200,000
For sale a Hotel with an area of 1.650 sqm in Pieria. Three-storey hotel accommodates 41 roo…
Hotel 28 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 28 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
28 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
We offer for sale a 750sq.m hotel located in the region of Pieria. The property is situated …
Commercial 1 roomin Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
Available for purchase a commercial property situated on the seafront of the popular resort …
Commercial 1 roomin Litochoro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale business of 11000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the fu…
Hotel 1 roomin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
For sale a hotel of 1.920sq.m on the outskirts of the spa town popular for its clean beaches…
Hotel 1 roomin South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 room
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,900,000
We offer for sale a hotel under construction, which is located in the resort village of sout…
Hotel 33 roomsin Zagora, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms
Zagora, Greece
33 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 3,800,000
The 3-star hotel complex is situated in a picturesque place in the East of Pelion. The devel…
Commercial 1 roomin Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Available for purchase a commercial property of 300sq.m, the space formerly was functioned a…
Commercial 1 roomin Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
A shop of 62 sq m for sale. The shop is located on the seafront of Katerini city.The shop is…
Hotel 9 roomsin Platamonas, Greece
Hotel 9 rooms
Platamonas, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 199,900
For sale a hotel with an area of 223 sq.m., consisting of 7 furnished rooms with kitchen and…
Commercial 1 roomin Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale business premises with an area of 100 sq.m. in the resort of the Olympic Riviera. T…

