Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki

Commercial real estate in Thessaloniki, Greece

Peraia
19
Neoi Epivates
13
Nea Kallikratia
9
Neo Rysio
7
Pentalofos
6
Plagiari
6
Trilofos
6
Drymos
5
Show more
2 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Melissochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Melissochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,200,000
For sale is an estate of 4530 sqm on the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The complex, built on a pl…
Hotel 1 room in Neo Rysio, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale hotel of 520 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has one level. A v…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir