  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

Peraia
19
Neoi Epivates
13
Nea Kallikratia
9
Neo Rysio
7
Pentalofos
6
Plagiari
6
Trilofos
6
Drymos
5
Show more
31 property total found
Office 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² Number of floors 7
€ 70,000
For sale: office 42 sqm, 5th floor in the city center on Polytechniou Street. The office is …
Commercial 1 room in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 138,000
New project Bomo Neoi Epivates from Grekodom Development Bomo Neoi Epivatesis a brand new co…
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
Α 5th floor professional space of 268 sq.m., located in Giannitson area, is for sale. …
Hotel 1 room in Peraia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
Price on request
For sale hotel of 360 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has 4 levels. The …
Hotel 12 rooms in oikismos phoinikes, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
Available for sale a residential complex in Halkidiki.Consists of:A detached house of 140 sq…
Commercial 1 room in Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 5 studios in Saloniki. The apartments, 25 square meters each, are located on the th…
Commercial 1 room in Nea Gonia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Gonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 84,000
For sale business of 50 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the city, the sea ope…
Commercial 1 room in Zografou, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Zografou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 720,000
For sale a building of 300sq.m located in the resort village of Flogita. The top floor accom…
Commercial 1 room in Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale business of 265 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the…
Commercial 4 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 875,000
For sale a commercial property situated in the suburb of Thessaloniki, it has a total area o…
Commercial 1 room in Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale business in the resort suburb of Thessaloniki. Business consists of building 660 sq…
Hotel 1 room in Neo Rysio, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale hotel of 520 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has one level. A v…
Commercial 1 room in Melissochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Melissochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale business of 0 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Commercial 1 room in Makrigialos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Makrigialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 360,000
We offer for sale business on the first line to the sea in a tourist settlement of Olympic R…
Commercial 1 room in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale business of 420 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the…
Commercial 1 room in Plagiari, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 14810 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The owners will be leav…
Commercial 2 rooms in Flogita, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms
Flogita, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale business of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from the windows…
Commercial 1 room in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 1300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The owners will be leavi…
Commercial 1 room in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale apartment building 665 sq.m. in a plot of 428 sq.m. It consists of 2 identical mais…
Commercial 1 room in Nea Plagia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale business of 145 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from the window…
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Sozopoli, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale business of 65 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from the windows…
Commercial 1 room in Sozopoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Sozopoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 5,500,000
For sale complexofmaisonetteswith a café-restaurant in Halkidiki. It has 50 maisonett…
Commercial real estate in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial real estate
Neoi Epivates, Greece
25 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
We offer you a residential complex consisting of five townhouses, located near the city of T…
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale business of 26 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. For sale office 26 sq.m. on the sixth flo…
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 7,500,000
For sale a commercial space of 419 sq.m. in the best part of Thessaloniki. Ground floor 284 …
Commercial 1 room in oikismos kato galene, Greece
Commercial 1 room
oikismos kato galene, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
4 ground floor studios of a total area of 120 sqm (100 sq.m.),locatedin Kallikratia, in an e…
Commercial 3 rooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Office for sale 66 sq.m. (first floor) in the center of Thessaloniki. Exact location: Karatasou 1
Commercial 1 room in Agios Pavlos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Pavlos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale business of 160 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from the window…
Commercial 1 room in oikismos phoinikes, Greece
Commercial 1 room
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale business of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from the window…
Hotel 16 rooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Makrigialos, Greece
16 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
For sale hotel of 648 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of the …
