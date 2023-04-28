UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Municipality of Thessaloniki
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Thessaloniki, Greece
Peraia
19
Neoi Epivates
13
Nea Kallikratia
9
Neo Rysio
7
Pentalofos
6
Plagiari
6
Trilofos
6
Drymos
5
Nea Triglia
5
Agia Triada
4
Langadas
3
Liti
3
Nea Michaniona
2
Vasilika
2
Epanomi
1
Lagyna
1
Simantra
1
Show more
Show less
Clear all
31 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 70,000
For sale: office 42 sqm, 5th floor in the city center on Polytechniou Street. The office is …
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 138,000
New project Bomo Neoi Epivates from Grekodom Development Bomo Neoi Epivatesis a brand new co…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
Α 5th floor professional space of 268 sq.m., located in Giannitson area, is for sale. …
Hotel 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
Price on request
For sale hotel of 360 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has 4 levels. The …
Hotel 12 rooms
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
12 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
Available for sale a residential complex in Halkidiki.Consists of:A detached house of 140 sq…
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 5 studios in Saloniki. The apartments, 25 square meters each, are located on the th…
Commercial 1 room
Nea Gonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 84,000
For sale business of 50 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the city, the sea ope…
Commercial 1 room
Zografou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 720,000
For sale a building of 300sq.m located in the resort village of Flogita. The top floor accom…
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale business of 265 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the…
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 875,000
For sale a commercial property situated in the suburb of Thessaloniki, it has a total area o…
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale business in the resort suburb of Thessaloniki. Business consists of building 660 sq…
Hotel 1 room
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale hotel of 520 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has one level. A v…
Commercial 1 room
Melissochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale business of 0 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Commercial 1 room
Makrigialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 360,000
We offer for sale business on the first line to the sea in a tourist settlement of Olympic R…
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale business of 420 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the…
Commercial 1 room
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 14810 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The owners will be leav…
Commercial 2 rooms
Flogita, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale business of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from the windows…
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 1300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The owners will be leavi…
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale apartment building 665 sq.m. in a plot of 428 sq.m. It consists of 2 identical mais…
Commercial 1 room
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale business of 145 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from the window…
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale business of 65 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from the windows…
Commercial 1 room
Sozopoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 5,500,000
For sale complexofmaisonetteswith a café-restaurant in Halkidiki. It has 50 maisonett…
Commercial real estate
Neoi Epivates, Greece
25 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
We offer you a residential complex consisting of five townhouses, located near the city of T…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale business of 26 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. For sale office 26 sq.m. on the sixth flo…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 7,500,000
For sale a commercial space of 419 sq.m. in the best part of Thessaloniki. Ground floor 284 …
Commercial 1 room
oikismos kato galene, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
4 ground floor studios of a total area of 120 sqm (100 sq.m.),locatedin Kallikratia, in an e…
Commercial 3 rooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Office for sale 66 sq.m. (first floor) in the center of Thessaloniki. Exact location: Karatasou 1
Commercial 1 room
Agios Pavlos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale business of 160 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from the window…
Commercial 1 room
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale business of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from the window…
Hotel 16 rooms
Makrigialos, Greece
16 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
For sale hotel of 648 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of the …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
