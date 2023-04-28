Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

Peraia
19
Neoi Epivates
13
Nea Kallikratia
9
Neo Rysio
7
Pentalofos
6
Plagiari
6
Trilofos
6
Drymos
5
Show more
13 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Trilofos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Trilofos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale business of 980 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There are solar panels fo…
Commercial 1 room in Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale business of 265 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the…
Hotel 1 room in Ardameri, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Ardameri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel of 800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has one level. The…
Commercial 1 room in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A view of the city, the m…
Commercial 1 room in Neochorouda, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neochorouda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 975,000
For sale commercial space of 1500 sq in Thessaloniki. The space currently functions as an ex…
Commercial 1 room in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale business of 446 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the…
Commercial 1 room in Melissochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Melissochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,200,000
For sale is an estate of 4530 sqm on the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The complex, built on a pl…
Commercial 1 room in Melissochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Melissochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale business of 0 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Commercial 1 room in Plagiari, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale is a building with a total area of 540 sq.min the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The buil…
Commercial 1 room in Tagarades, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Tagarades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
For sale a residential complex of 3 detached houses on the island of Crete. Each house has a…
Commercial real estate in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Commercial real estate
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 275,000
For saletwomaisonettesof 170 sq.m. (3 levels) in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. It is possible…
Commercial 1 room in Trilofos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Trilofos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale business of 4500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of th…
Hotel 16 rooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Makrigialos, Greece
16 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
For sale hotel of 648 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of the …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir