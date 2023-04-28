Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
€ 55,000
Property Code: 3-888 - Business FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ladadika for €55.000. This 56 sq. m…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir