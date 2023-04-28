Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Hotels

Pool Hotels for sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

Agia Triada
1
Nea Kallikratia
1
Nea Michaniona
1
Neo Rysio
1
Pentalofos
1
Peraia
1
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 1 room in Neo Rysio, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale hotel of 520 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has one level. A v…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir