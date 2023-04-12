Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Warehouses for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit
1
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
1
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
480 m²
€ 328,591
For sale a gas station on the Salonika - Edessa highway. There is a cafe and a mini market o…
Commercial 1 roomin Amonaklios, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Amonaklios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
We offer for sale a complex of stone houses with a total area of 1414 sq.m. On a plot of 17.…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
720 m²
€ 2,688,475
It is offered for sale a residential building in the prestigious area of the center of Athen…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 3,186,341
Commercial 1 roomin Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 662,161
For sale business of 630 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Commercial 1 roomin Ano Agios Ioannis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ano Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 647,225
For sale a two-level commercial premises of 900 sq.m, suitable for any type of business. The…
Commercial 1 roomin Grevena, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Grevena, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,045,518
For sale business of 1500 sq.meters in North Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnitur…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
567 m²
€ 1,413,939
We offer a new investment project from Grekodom Development Mouzenidis Group!For sale is a 5…
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
955 m²
€ 6,472,254
A boutique hotel is offered for sale in one of the most picturesque areas of Athens, in the …
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
341 m²
€ 955,902
For sale put up a commercial premises in the center of Athens. The facility, which is within…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 497,866
Commercial for sale with an area of 500 square meters in the Oreokastro, Thessaloniki area. …
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 229,018
Area: Pilea

