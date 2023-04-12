UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Warehouse
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Warehouses
Pool Warehouses for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece
Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit
1
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
1
Warehouse
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
480 m²
€ 328,591
For sale a gas station on the Salonika - Edessa highway. There is a cafe and a mini market o…
Commercial 1 room
Amonaklios, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
We offer for sale a complex of stone houses with a total area of 1414 sq.m. On a plot of 17.…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
720 m²
€ 2,688,475
It is offered for sale a residential building in the prestigious area of the center of Athen…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 3,186,341
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 662,161
For sale business of 630 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Commercial 1 room
Ano Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 647,225
For sale a two-level commercial premises of 900 sq.m, suitable for any type of business. The…
Commercial 1 room
Grevena, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,045,518
For sale business of 1500 sq.meters in North Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnitur…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
567 m²
€ 1,413,939
We offer a new investment project from Grekodom Development Mouzenidis Group!For sale is a 5…
Hotel
Athens, Greece
955 m²
€ 6,472,254
A boutique hotel is offered for sale in one of the most picturesque areas of Athens, in the …
Commercial
Athens, Greece
341 m²
€ 955,902
For sale put up a commercial premises in the center of Athens. The facility, which is within…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 497,866
Commercial for sale with an area of 500 square meters in the Oreokastro, Thessaloniki area. …
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 229,018
Area: Pilea
Properties features in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map