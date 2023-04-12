UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Warehouse
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Warehouses
Mountain View Warehouses for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece
Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit
1
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
1
Warehouse
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
300 m²
€ 1,294,451
The building "economy monument" is for sale at the central point of Thessaloniki, near the c…
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 98,577
This real estate item, intended for commercial use, is located inthe district of Moschato in…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
796 m²
€ 2,987,194
It is offered for sale a commercial premises located on one of the most central streets of t…
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
150 m²
€ 368,421
In the old district of the city of Rhodes, a business of 150 sq.m is sold, consisting of thr…
Commercial 1 room
Pylonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 4,231,859
We offer for sale a residential complex consisting of seven 2-storey houses of 122 sq.m each…
Commercial
Greece, Greece
384 m²
€ 358,463
It is offered for sale a complex of 8 apartments in the city of Amarintos. The apartments ar…
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 647,225
For sale business of 265 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the…
Hotel 1 room
Dassia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
On the island of Corfu, in a place called Dassia, for sale there is an apart-hotel which is …
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
410 m²
€ 1,593,170
For sale hotel with an area of 410 sq.m on the island of Zakynthos. The windows offer sea vi…
Hotel 1 room
Mesovouni, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property can be purchase both whole and in parts…
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 99,573
This business is leased and brings its owner a monthly stable income.The business is located…
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 94,594
For sale business of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Properties features in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map