Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia

Commercial real estate in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Agios Pavlos Municipal Unit
9
Municipal unot of Polichni
9
Nea Kallikratia
9
Pylaia Municipal Unit
9
Asvestochori
8
Chalcedon
8
Panorama Municipal Unit
8
Nea Triglia
7
Show more
10 properties total found
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
520 m²
€ 450,000
For sale hotel with an area of 520 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The windows offer sea v…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 530 m²
€ 4,200,000
For sale entertainment complex with an area of 4530 square meters.m. in the suburbs of Thess…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
480 m²
€ 1,200,000
Officein Central Macedonia, Greece
Office
Central Macedonia, Greece
207 m² -1 Floor
€ 800,000
Nea Krini SALE Store area: 207 m2, cellar, year of construction: 2021, autonomous gas, new b…
Officein Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Office
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
410 m² -1 Floor
€ 455,000
Nea Politia SALE Store area: 410 m2, basement, year of construction: 2004, not important, no…
Officein Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Office
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
460 m² -1 Floor
€ 770,000
Nea Politia SALE Store area: 460 m2, basement, year of construction: 2004, not important, no…
Officein Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Office
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
415 m² -1 Floor
€ 510,000
Nea Politia SALE Store area: 415 m2, basement, year of construction: 2004, not important, no…
Hotel 7 roomsin Anchialos, Greece
Hotel 7 rooms
Anchialos, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale a hotel of ​​480 sq.m at the initial stage of construction on the outskirts of Thes…
Commercial 1 roomin Melissochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Melissochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,200,000
For sale is an estate of 4530 sqm on the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The complex, built on a pl…
Hotel 1 roomin Neo Rysio, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale hotel of 520 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has one level. A v…

Properties features in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir