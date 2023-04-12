Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Shops

Mountain View Shops for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
3
Municipal Unit of Evosmo
3
Shop To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Hotel 7 bedroomsin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
390 m²
€ 945,945
For sale hotel with an area of 390 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The hotel is located at 3 le…
Commercial real estatein Athens, Greece
Commercial real estate
Athens, Greece
9 Number of rooms 10 bath Number of floors 1
€ 955,902
Offered for a sale residential building in Nea Erithrea area, with a total surface area of68…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
5 127 m²
€ 3,733,993
For sale business of 5127 sq.m in Athens. The windows offer magnificent views of the city. T…
Commercial 1 roomin Gra Lygia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Gra Lygia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 298,719
For sale apartment building with shop and additional plot in Crete. The building of 160 m2 c…
Commercialin Greece, Greece
Commercial
Greece, Greece
€ 1,055,475
The cottage complex is located near Loutraki. The complex consists of 6 stone three-story co…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
834 m²
€ 1,194,878
For sale hotel in the popular resort village of Paralia Katerina. The three-story hotel is l…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
216 m²
€ 577,524
Offered for sale a small shopping center consisting of 4 commercial premises in the prestigi…
Commercial 1 roomin Nea Potidea, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 209,104
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the…
Commercial 1 roomin Koropi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Koropi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,294,451
There is provided for sale aceremonial hall in the prestigious seaside in southern Athens - …
Commercial 1 roomin Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,982,926
For sale business of 1732 sq.meters in Athens. A view of the city opens up from the windows.…
Commercial 1 roomin Sivas, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Sivas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 219,061
For sale business of area 150sq.m. Business is divided from two traditionally furnished tour…
Hotel 38 bedroomsin Polychrono, Greece
Hotel 38 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
38 bath 1 282 m²
€ 2,200,000
Property Code: HPS153 - Hotel FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €2.200.000 . This 1282 sq. …

Properties features in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir