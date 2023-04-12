UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece
58 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
850 m²
€ 750,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 1,300,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
270 m²
€ 400,000
A townhouse of 150 sq.m in Thessaloniki was put up for sale, the construction of which was m…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
388 m²
€ 650,000
For sale rented rooms in Asprovalta with a total area of 255 sq.m. The first floor consists …
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 200 m²
€ 2,200,000
For sale banquet hall and tennis club on a plot of 9 200 sq.m. in the area of Thessaloniki. …
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
240 m²
€ 350,000
For sale building in the center of Thessaloniki 240 sq.m. which consists of a maisonette and…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
665 m²
€ 1,100,000
Sale of an apartment building consisting of 665 sq.m. on a plot of 428 sq.m. The residential…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 130 m²
€ 2,600,000
For sale building in the center of. Thessaloniki, in close proximity to the embankment of th…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 300 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale hotel with an area of 1300 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. On the ground floo…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
14 810 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale business with an area of 14810 square meters in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The windo…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
420 m²
€ 1,250,000
For sale business with an area of 420 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The business consist…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 600,000
For sale business of 0 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The windows offer magnificent views of the sea,…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
520 m²
€ 450,000
For sale hotel with an area of 520 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The windows offer sea v…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
660 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale business in the center of the resort suburb of Thessaloniki. The business consists …
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Central Macedonia, Greece
212 m²
€ 875,000
Commercial premises for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki, with a total area of 212 sq.m. wit…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
265 m²
€ 650,000
For sale business with an area of 265 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The business has a c…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 2,500,000
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
770 m²
€ 900,000
Commercial premises for sale 770 sq.m in the Pilea area. The property is divided into 3 leve…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 400 m²
€ 4,000,000
For sale is a building located in the center of Thessaloniki in the immediate vicinity of th…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
419 m²
€ 7,500,000
Commercial premises for sale 419 sq.m. in the best part of Thessaloniki. Ground floor 284 sq…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 800,000
Commercial premises (building) for sale, area 400 sq.m., at the entrance of the city of Salo…
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 70,000
For sale: office 42 sqm, 5th floor in the city center on Polytechniou Street. The office is …
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 138,000
New project Bomo Neoi Epivates from Grekodom Development Bomo Neoi Epivatesis a brand new co…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale business of 268 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Hotel 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
Price on request
For sale hotel of 360 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has 4 levels. The …
Hotel 12 rooms
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
12 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
Available for sale a residential complex in Halkidiki.Consists of:A detached house of 140 sq…
Commercial 1 room
Anchialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale space for offices and shops in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The premises are locate…
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 5 studios in Saloniki. The apartments, 25 square meters each, are located on the th…
Commercial 1 room
Nea Gonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 84,000
For sale business of 50 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the city, the sea ope…
Commercial 2 rooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale business of 3100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The owners will be leavi…
