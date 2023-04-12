Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Offices for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
3
Municipality of Thessaloniki
3
Municipal Unit of Evosmo
3
Thessaloniki
2
Chortiatis
1
Chortiatis Municipal Unit
1
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
1
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
1
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 1 roomin Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 756,756
Offered for sale commercial building located in the Northern suburb of Lykovrysi . This comm…
Commercial 1 roomin Portes, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Portes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,145,091
For sale a complex of townhouses with a total area of 1200 sq.m on the Kassandra Peninsula. …
Commercial 1 roomin Litochoro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale business of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 3,186,341
Commercial premises of 800 m2 for sale with a plot of 2000m2. At the moment, the premises ar…
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 497,866
For sale a room of 2000 square meters near the popular tourist town of Khersonisos. The room…
Commercial 1 roomin Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 16,927
For sale an office of 16 sq.m in the 5th floor located in Exarchia area,Athens
Commercial 1 roomin Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale business of 32 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The store is located on th…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 500 m²
€ 298,719
Commercial building for sale with a total area of 1,500 sq.m. The building was used as a exh…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 11,450,912
For sale business of 5756 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with…
Commercial 1 roomin Chaniotis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Chaniotis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 318,634
For sale business of 270 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is heating.The owners wil…
Commercial 1 roomin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 368,421
For sale business of 310 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the mountain opens up from the window…
Commercial 1 roomin Rafina, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Rafina, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 49,787
First-floor office space offered for sale in the area of Rafina, very close to the port

Properties features in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

