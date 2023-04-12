Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
3
Municipality of Thessaloniki
3
Municipal Unit of Evosmo
3
Thessaloniki
2
Chortiatis
1
Chortiatis Municipal Unit
1
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
1
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
1
8 properties total found
Office 1 bedroomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² Number of floors 7
€ 70,000
For sale: office 42 sqm, 5th floor in the city center on Polytechniou Street. The office is …
Office 18 bedroomsin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Office 18 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
18 Number of rooms 1 410 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,850,000
Officein Central Macedonia, Greece
Office
Central Macedonia, Greece
207 m² -1 Floor
€ 800,000
Nea Krini SALE Store area: 207 m2, cellar, year of construction: 2021, autonomous gas, new b…
Officein Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Office
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
410 m² -1 Floor
€ 455,000
Nea Politia SALE Store area: 410 m2, basement, year of construction: 2004, not important, no…
Officein Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Office
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
460 m² -1 Floor
€ 770,000
Nea Politia SALE Store area: 460 m2, basement, year of construction: 2004, not important, no…
Officein Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Office
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
415 m² -1 Floor
€ 510,000
Nea Politia SALE Store area: 415 m2, basement, year of construction: 2004, not important, no…
Office 3 bedroomsin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Office 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
€ 110,000
Property Code: 1-41 - FOR SALE 3 Spaces, Side to side Office of total surface 300 sq.m, in…
Office 7 bedroomsin Chortiatis, Greece
Office 7 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
3 bath
€ 370,000
Property Code: 1-242 - Building FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €370.000 . This 622 sq. m.…

