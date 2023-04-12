Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Neo Rysio
7
Triandria Municipal Unit
7
Municipal Unit of Agios Athanasios
6
Pentalofos
6
Plagiari
6
Trilofos
6
Agios Athanasios
5
Drymos
5
36 properties total found
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 200 m²
€ 2,200,000
For sale banquet hall and tennis club on a plot of 9 200 sq.m. in the area of Thessaloniki. …
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
240 m²
€ 350,000
For sale building in the center of Thessaloniki 240 sq.m. which consists of a maisonette and…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 1,350,000
It is proposed for sale a business consisting of three cottages: Cottages, each of 285 sq.m …
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
700 m²
€ 550,000
The building for sale consists of 1 apartment, 1 store and parking
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 600,000
For sale business of 0 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The windows offer magnificent views of the sea,…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 530 m²
€ 4,200,000
For sale entertainment complex with an area of 4530 square meters.m. in the suburbs of Thess…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
446 m²
€ 300,000
For sale business with an area of 446 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The windows offer ma…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 500 m²
€ 975,000
Commercial premises for sale with an area of 1,500 sq.m. in the city of Thessaloniki. The ro…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
€ 350,000
The complex consists of three townhouses and four apartments with a total area of 600sq.m . …
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel complex with an area of 800 sq.m. in the suburb of Thessaloniki. The complex …
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
265 m²
€ 650,000
For sale business with an area of 265 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The business has a c…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 700 m²
€ 550,000
Exclusive offer! Plant for sale 1700 sq.m. on a plot of 9000 sq.m. Also on this site is an a…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
980 m²
€ 450,000
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 500 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale business with an area of 4500 square meters in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The window…
Commercial 1 roomin Trilofos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Trilofos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale business of 980 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There are solar panels fo…
Commercial 1 roomin Exohi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale business of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A view of the mountain, t…
Commercial 1 roomin Exohi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
There is offered for sale a business space of area 42 square meters for 275,000 euros. Busin…
Commercial 1 roomin Exohi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
There is offered for sale a business space of area 305 square meters. m. for 1.000.000 euros…
Commercial 1 roomin Exohi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,970,000
There is offered for sale a business consisting of four stores of total area 636 square mete…
Commercial 1 roomin Exohi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
There is offered for sale a business space of area 79 square meters. m. for 275,000 euros. B…
Commercial 1 roomin Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale business of 265 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the…
Hotel 1 roomin Ardameri, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Ardameri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel of 800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has one level. The…
Commercial 1 roomin Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A view of the city, the m…
Commercial 1 roomin Neochorouda, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neochorouda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 975,000
For sale commercial space of 1500 sq in Thessaloniki. The space currently functions as an ex…
Commercial 1 roomin Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale business of 446 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the…
Commercial 1 roomin Melissochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Melissochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,200,000
For sale is an estate of 4530 sqm on the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The complex, built on a pl…
Commercial 1 roomin Melissochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Melissochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale business of 0 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Building for sale consisting of 1 apartment, 1 ground floor shop and a parking space
Commercial 1 roomin Plagiari, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale is a building with a total area of 540 sq.min the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The buil…
Commercial 1 roomin Tagarades, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Tagarades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
For sale a residential complex of 3 detached houses on the island of Crete. Each house has a…

