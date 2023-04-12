UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece
Clear all
36 properties total found
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 200 m²
€ 2,200,000
For sale banquet hall and tennis club on a plot of 9 200 sq.m. in the area of Thessaloniki. …
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
240 m²
€ 350,000
For sale building in the center of Thessaloniki 240 sq.m. which consists of a maisonette and…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 1,350,000
It is proposed for sale a business consisting of three cottages: Cottages, each of 285 sq.m …
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
700 m²
€ 550,000
The building for sale consists of 1 apartment, 1 store and parking
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 600,000
For sale business of 0 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The windows offer magnificent views of the sea,…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 530 m²
€ 4,200,000
For sale entertainment complex with an area of 4530 square meters.m. in the suburbs of Thess…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
446 m²
€ 300,000
For sale business with an area of 446 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The windows offer ma…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 500 m²
€ 975,000
Commercial premises for sale with an area of 1,500 sq.m. in the city of Thessaloniki. The ro…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
€ 350,000
The complex consists of three townhouses and four apartments with a total area of 600sq.m . …
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel complex with an area of 800 sq.m. in the suburb of Thessaloniki. The complex …
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
265 m²
€ 650,000
For sale business with an area of 265 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The business has a c…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 700 m²
€ 550,000
Exclusive offer! Plant for sale 1700 sq.m. on a plot of 9000 sq.m. Also on this site is an a…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
980 m²
€ 450,000
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 500 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale business with an area of 4500 square meters in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The window…
Commercial 1 room
Trilofos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale business of 980 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There are solar panels fo…
Commercial 1 room
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale business of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A view of the mountain, t…
Commercial 1 room
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
There is offered for sale a business space of area 42 square meters for 275,000 euros. Busin…
Commercial 1 room
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
There is offered for sale a business space of area 305 square meters. m. for 1.000.000 euros…
Commercial 1 room
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,970,000
There is offered for sale a business consisting of four stores of total area 636 square mete…
Commercial 1 room
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
There is offered for sale a business space of area 79 square meters. m. for 275,000 euros. B…
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale business of 265 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the…
Hotel 1 room
Ardameri, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel of 800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has one level. The…
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A view of the city, the m…
Commercial 1 room
Neochorouda, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 975,000
For sale commercial space of 1500 sq in Thessaloniki. The space currently functions as an ex…
Commercial 1 room
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale business of 446 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the…
Commercial 1 room
Melissochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 4,200,000
For sale is an estate of 4530 sqm on the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The complex, built on a pl…
Commercial 1 room
Melissochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale business of 0 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Building for sale consisting of 1 apartment, 1 ground floor shop and a parking space
Commercial 1 room
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale is a building with a total area of 540 sq.min the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The buil…
Commercial 1 room
Tagarades, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
For sale a residential complex of 3 detached houses on the island of Crete. Each house has a…
