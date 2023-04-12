Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Thessaloniki
3
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
2
Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit
1
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
1
Thessaloniki
1
Investment To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Hotel 14 roomsin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
14 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,290,182
For sale a complex of apartments, with total area of 600sq.m, located in the island of Crete…
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
216 m²
€ 846,372
Commercial premises for sale on the island of Crete. On the ground floor of the building the…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
€ 1,095,305
Hotel for sale in the Olympic Riviera region. The three-star hotel owns an area of 600 sq.m.…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
476 m²
€ 1,254,622
An investment project from Grekodom Development Mouzenidis Group is offered for sale. When b…
Commercial 1 roomin District of Heraklion, Greece
Commercial 1 room
District of Heraklion, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 448,079
For sale building 320 sq.m. in the city of Heraklion, in Crete. The building consists of 7 a…
Hotelin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
300 m²
€ 896,158
For sale on the island of Tasos 12 studios and one-cottage 53 square meters.m, on a plot of …
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
391 m²
€ 614,366
For sale business of 391 sq.m in Athens. The property is for sale furnished
Commercial 1 roomin Portes, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Portes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 597,439
For sale business of 623 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 100 m²
€ 746,799
ATTENTION OF THE DISCOUNT! New price of 750,000 euros from the initial 1.100,000 euros! Hote…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 258,890
2 one bdr apartments of 77 sq.m. (gross), located in the 4th floor of a building in the cent…
Commercialin South Aegean, Greece
Commercial
South Aegean, Greece
1 200 m²
€ 896,158
For sale business with an area of 1200 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, the region o…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
432 m²
€ 328,591
For sale business of 432 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The property is for sale furnished

Properties features in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

with by the sea
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir