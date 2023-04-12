UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Investment
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Real estate for investment
Seaview Investment properties for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece
Municipality of Thessaloniki
3
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
2
Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit
1
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
1
Thessaloniki
1
Investment
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,987,194
For sale business of 790 sq.meters in Athens. A view of the city, the sea, the mountain open…
Commercial 1 room
Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,732,573
Offered for sale ,building of 550 sq.m which consists of : Basement floor of 210 sq.m which …
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
24 500 m²
€ 4,978,657
Commercial 1 room
Pyrgadikia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 746,799
Property of 30.000 sq m for sale on the Athos Peninsula.The building includes a restaurant o…
Hotel 90 rooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
90 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale hotel of 5800 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of the…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
105 m²
€ 547,652
Land for sale 7934 sq.m. on the island of Crete. On the site is a building of 105 sq.m. whic…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
400 m²
€ 1,095,305
Offered for sale 4 investment apartment with a total flatness of 400 sq.m in the center of A…
Hotel 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale a hotel in Athens with a total area of 1,000 sq.m. The basement consists of warehou…
Hotel 1 room
Souleika, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale hotel of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
Commercial 1 room
alimos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,712,658
Offeref for a sale a commercial space with the total surface area 983 sq.m. in the area of P…
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
800 m²
€ 2,489,329
We bring to your attention a hotel complex located in the north of Corfu Island. The complex…
Commercial 1 room
Greece, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 69,701
For sale commercial space of 163 sq.m The commercial space is located in Kallithea area,Athens
Properties features in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map