Mountain View Investment properties for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Thessaloniki
3
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
2
Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit
1
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
1
Thessaloniki
1
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Hotelin Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
1 390 m²
€ 1,194,878
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
1 250 m²
€ 2,091,036
Investment facilities are offered for sale - shops in a chic shopping center in the Vari are…
Commercial 1 roomin Attica, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Attica, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 29,872
There is provided for sale an office 10 sq.m. It's on the first floor.The building is locate…
Commercialin Greece, Greece
Commercial
Greece, Greece
351 m²
€ 398,293
For sale a five-story building with six two-room apartments, two apartments on each floor an…
Commercial 1 roomin Pikermi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pikermi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,729,724
We offer for sale a 3-story building in Pikermi area. The building consists of: Ground Floor…
Hotel 1 roomin Kontokali, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kontokali, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale, a hotel of 950 sq.m with the land plot of 9000 sq.m. It is situated in a picturesq…
Hotel 16 bedroomsin Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
580 m²
€ 547,652
For sale hotel with an area of 580 sq.m on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region. The ho…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
580 m²
€ 995,731
For sale hotel with an area of 580 square meters.m in Lassiti. The hotel is located in a pic…
Manufacturein Paliouri, Greece
Manufacture
Paliouri, Greece
4 633 m²
€ 165,228
Property Code. 3-1165 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Pallini Paliouri for €170.000 . Discover th…
Commercialin Kokkini, Greece
Commercial
Kokkini, Greece
525 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 800,000
It is recently renovated (2019), all apartments are furnished, have an equipped kitchen with…
Hotel 11 bedroomsin Loutra, Greece
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Loutra, Greece
11 bath 380 m²
€ 388,771
Property Code: 1-76 - Hotel FOR SALE in Pallini Loutra for €400.000. This 380 sq. m. Hotel …
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
350 m²
€ 896,158
For sale cottage with an area of 350 sq.m on the island of Crete. On the ground floor of the…

