Seaview Hotels for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Thessaloniki
17
Thessaloniki
16
Nea Triglia
2
Agia Triada
1
Agios Athanasios
1
Chalcedon
1
demos bolbes
1
Municipal Unit of Agios Athanasios
1
14 properties total found
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 1,300,000
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
270 m²
€ 400,000
A townhouse of 150 sq.m in Thessaloniki was put up for sale, the construction of which was m…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
388 m²
€ 650,000
For sale rented rooms in Asprovalta with a total area of 255 sq.m. The first floor consists …
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
240 m²
€ 350,000
For sale building in the center of Thessaloniki 240 sq.m. which consists of a maisonette and…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 130 m²
€ 2,600,000
For sale building in the center of. Thessaloniki, in close proximity to the embankment of th…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
520 m²
€ 450,000
For sale hotel with an area of 520 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The windows offer sea v…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 2,500,000
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 400 m²
€ 4,000,000
For sale is a building located in the center of Thessaloniki in the immediate vicinity of th…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 800,000
Commercial premises (building) for sale, area 400 sq.m., at the entrance of the city of Salo…
Hotel 1 roomin Peraia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
Price on request
For sale hotel of 360 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has 4 levels. The …
Hotel 12 roomsin oikismos phoinikes, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
Available for sale a residential complex in Halkidiki.Consists of:A detached house of 140 sq…
Hotel 1 roomin Neo Rysio, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale hotel of 520 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has one level. A v…
Hotel 17 roomsin Makrigialos, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms
Makrigialos, Greece
17 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 200,000
Available for sale is a hotel in a tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The hotel has an area…
Hotel 16 roomsin Makrigialos, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Makrigialos, Greece
16 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
For sale hotel of 648 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of the …

