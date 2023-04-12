Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Hotels

Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Thessaloniki
17
Thessaloniki
16
Nea Triglia
2
Agia Triada
1
Agios Athanasios
1
Chalcedon
1
demos bolbes
1
Municipal Unit of Agios Athanasios
1
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
240 m²
€ 350,000
For sale building in the center of Thessaloniki 240 sq.m. which consists of a maisonette and…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel complex with an area of 800 sq.m. in the suburb of Thessaloniki. The complex …
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 700 m²
€ 550,000
Exclusive offer! Plant for sale 1700 sq.m. on a plot of 9000 sq.m. Also on this site is an a…
Hotel 1 roomin Ardameri, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Ardameri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel of 800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has one level. The…
Hotel 17 roomsin Makrigialos, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms
Makrigialos, Greece
17 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 200,000
Available for sale is a hotel in a tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The hotel has an area…
Hotel 16 roomsin Makrigialos, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Makrigialos, Greece
16 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
For sale hotel of 648 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of the …

