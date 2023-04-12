Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 000 m²
€ 2,200,000
Offered for sale hotel complex with an area of 4000 sq.m. with 95 rooms. The property is loc…
Hotel 1 roomin Neochorouda, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neochorouda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
A hotel unit of 4000 sqm consisting of 95 rooms is available for sale.The property is locate…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 500 m²
€ 700,000
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
525 m²
€ 590,000
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
280 m²
€ 310,000
a store with an apartment with a total area of 280 sq.m. The store is located on the ground …
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 1,300,000
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
270 m²
€ 400,000
A townhouse of 150 sq.m in Thessaloniki was put up for sale, the construction of which was m…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
770 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale is a building in the center of Thessaloniki, with a total area of 770 sq.m. (togeth…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 662 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale is an industrial building of 3.662 sq.m, located on a plot of 7.354 sq.m in the ind…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
526 m²
€ 720,000
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
455 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 455 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The building consists of a basement of 150 square meters,…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
€ 700,000
For sale building with an area of 600 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The object has a fireplace. The …
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
2 945 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale building with an area of 2945 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The property is for sale furnished
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 700 m²
€ 4,000,000
Commercial real estate for sale with a total area of 3700 sq.m, located in the western part …
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 000 m²
€ 7,000,000
Commercial real estate with an area of 3000 sq.m, which is leased, is for sale. The business…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 2,000,000
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 163 m²
€ 700,000
For sale is a building of 1163 sq.m in Thessaloniki to open a business. The room consists of…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 140 m²
€ 480,000
For sale building with an area of 1140 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The building is located at 2 le…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
388 m²
€ 650,000
For sale rented rooms in Asprovalta with a total area of 255 sq.m. The first floor consists …
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale historical hotel - an architectural monument in the center of. Thessaloniki . Basem…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 350,000
For sale is a building of 500 square meters in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The property is for…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
480 m²
€ 700,000
For sale hotel with an area of 480 sq.m. not far from the picturesque city of Thessaloniki. …
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 000 m²
€ 2,200,000
For sale is a building of 3000 square meters in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The property is fo…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
850 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel with an area of 700 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel consists …
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
240 m²
€ 350,000
For sale building in the center of Thessaloniki 240 sq.m. which consists of a maisonette and…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 049 m²
€ 330,000
For sale is a building of 1049 square meters in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The property is fo…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 650 m²
€ 900,000
For sale is a building of 1650 square meters in Thessaloniki. The property is for sale furni…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 200 m²
€ 3,300,000
Commercial real estate for sale with an area of 3.200 sq.m., located just 5.5 km from Macedo…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 200 m²
€ 1,400,000
Commercial real estate for sale in the region of Assyros. The plot, consisting of 12,000 sq.…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 130 m²
€ 2,600,000
For sale building in the center of. Thessaloniki, in close proximity to the embankment of th…

