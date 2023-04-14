UAE
Seaview Hotels for Sale in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Greece
Commercial
Northern Aegean, Greece
5 000 m²
€ 1,481,597
Offered for sale Building 5.000sq.m of the Samos building
Commercial
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
300 m²
€ 444,479
Three-story premises of 300 sq.m for sale, between the village of Sithonia and Cassandra for…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
216 m²
€ 839,571
Commercial premises for sale on the island of Crete. On the ground floor of the building the…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
448 m²
€ 543,252
For sale business of 448 sq.m on the island of Crete. The windows offer magnificent views of…
Hotel 1 room
Acharavi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 404,970
A 420 sq.m mini-hotel is for sale in the village of Acharavi in the north of Corfu. It con…
Commercial 1 room
Lakkoma, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 491,757
For sale industrial space in Lakkoma
Commercial 1 room
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 196,703
For sale commercial property 100m2 in Paleo Faliro.The property is located on the ground flo…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
900 m²
€ 790,185
For sale three-story hotel with an area of 900 sq.m. in the resort village of Olympic Rivier…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 1,086,504
For sale hotel complex with an area of 800 sq.m. in the suburb of Thessaloniki. The complex …
Commercial 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 1,967,030
For sale is a building which consists of 3 commercial premises on the ground floor and 3 apa…
Investment 1 bedroom
alimos, Greece
88 m²
€ 35,000
Ref: 1131 - For sale Palio Faliro Business total area of 88 sq.m. Ground floor. Area consist…
Hotel
Athens, Greece
1 300 m²
€ 6,716,572
For sale first-class hotel with a thermal hospital with all necessary equipment. On the grou…
