Commercial real estate in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Greece

Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
2 one bdr apartments of 77 sq.m. (gross), located in the 4th floor of a building in the cent…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 15,000
For sale business of 50 sq.meters in central Greece
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale business of 239 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
Commercial 1 bedroomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 28,000
For sale business of 34 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Area : Sykies
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale business of 320 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Area : Center
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale business of 49 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale business of 205 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
Commercial space of 300 sq.m area in the center of Thessaloniki, near the state hospital Hip…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale business of 86 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is heating
Hotel 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,150,000
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The hotel has one level. The owners will b…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,550,000
For sale ground floor store located in the historic center of Thessaloniki. It consists of: …
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
An office space of 195 sq.m. is offered for sale in the historical center of Thessaloniki. T…
Investment 1 bedroomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath
€ 14,000
Property Code: 3-932 - Business FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Faliro for €14.000. This 25 sq. m. …
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,650,000
For sale commercial space of 750 sq.m. (ground floor) + 300 sq.m. (loft) in eastern Thessalo…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
There is available for sale a first floor apartment divided into 5 studios and a room which …
Investment 1 bedroomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
€ 13,000
Property Code: 3-891 - Business FOR SALE in Thessaloniki center Agia Sofia for €13.000. This…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 15,000
For sale business of 16 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
A whole floor of 180 sq.m. netto, located in Aristotelous place of Thessaloniki is for sale.…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
Profitable investment offer! Available for sale is a commercial property in the center of Th…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 29,000
For sale commercial space 52 sq.m in the basement.It is located in the center of Thessaloniki
Office 3 bedroomsin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Office 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
€ 110,000
Property Code: 1-41 - FOR SALE 3 Spaces, Side to side Office of total surface 300 sq.m, in…
Commercialin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
€ 3,500,000
Tennis club. 9 tennis courts. Utility room. Gym. Private project in the suburb of Plagiari, …
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 6
Price on request
There is a 5-storey building offered for sale (without the commercial premises at the first …
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is air conditioning.The owners wil…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
Commercial space for sale near the city center, close to the central streets of Thessaloniki…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale business of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A view of the city opens up from the wind…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale business of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale business of 60 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is air conditioning and heating.The…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
The commercial space for sale in the one of the best region of the town. Can be rented. Soth…

