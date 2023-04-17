Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Thesprotia Regional Unit, Greece

Hotel 1 roomin Mesovouni, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Mesovouni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property can be purchase both whole and in parts…
Commercial 1 roomin Mesovouni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Mesovouni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property can be purchase both whole and in parts…

