  Commercial
  Greece
  Macedonia and Thrace
  Central Macedonia
  The Municipality of Sithonia

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

25 properties total found
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Sykia, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
Floor -1
€ 580,000
Hotel 17 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 17
Area 540 m²
Floor -1
€ 2,500,000
Hotel 15 rooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 15
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 640 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. A view of …
€ 950,000
Hotel 1 room in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 529 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€ 2,300,000
Hotel 1 room in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a traditional hotel in Sithonia peninsula, Halkidiki. The building is divided in 3 …
€ 1,200,000
Hotel 1 room in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
The complex of rented apartments is situated in a green area of about 6000 sq.m. and has a u…
€ 1,200,000
Hotel 30 rooms in Sykia, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 30
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 1.780 sq.m situated in an adjacent plot of 8.382 sq.m,in the peninsula o…
€ 1,500,000
Commercial 1 room in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 130 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the sea op…
€ 1,100,000
Hotel 1 room in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
A complex of apartments and townhouses on the peninsula of Sithonia is for sale.It is locate…
€ 5,500,000
Hotel 9 rooms in Sarti, Greece
Hotel 9 rooms
Sarti, Greece
Rooms 9
Number of floors 3
For sale a complex of apartments with an area of 250 sq.m. on the Sithonia peninsula. On the…
€ 450,000
Commercial 1 room in Nikiti, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
There is available for sale a business which was once functioning as a night club. The area …
€ 400,000
Hotel 1 room in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
There is offered for sale an hotel of 450 sq.m. area on the peninsula of Sithonia. The three…
€ 1,150,000
Hotel 1 room in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 700 sq.m. in one of the most picturesque areas of the Sithonia peninsula…
€ 2,800,000
Hotel 1 room in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a complex of apartments in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The complex consists of five furni…
€ 1,450,000
Hotel 1 room in Metangitsi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Metangitsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1/3 of the Aparthotelon the peninsula of Sithonia. The area of the hotel is 224 sq.…
€ 750,000
Hotel 1 room in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 4
The mini-hotel consists of 11 apartments. First floor: 3 apartments (1 bedroom, living room …
€ 2,750,000
Commercial 1 room in Vourvourou, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Vourvourou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 240 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the f…
€ 1,100,000
Commercial 1 room in Sykia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Exclusive investment proposal by Grekodom Development company!The building consists of 4 lux…
€ 345,000
Hotel 1 room in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale is a 540 sq.m hotel located in the village of Nikiti, Sithonia, Halkidiki Peninsula…
€ 2,000,000
Hotel 1 room in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 850 sq.m. on the first line to the sea. It is located in Nikiti, Sithoni…
€ 3,000,000
Hotel 1 room in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale on the beach front. The hotel consists of 6 two-storey buildings with a total…
€ 4,000,000
Hotel 1 room in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1252 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owner…
€ 2,200,000
Commercial 1 room in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Business for sale consisting of 3 maisonettes of 100 sq.m. each and two apartments of 60 sq.…
€ 1,550,000
Hotel 1 room in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 533 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€ 1,180,000
Commercial 1 room in Nikiti, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 70 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€ 1,300,000

Properties features in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

hotels
