  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Central Macedonia
  6. The Municipality of Sithonia

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

Nikiti
35
Neos Marmaras
15
Sykia
9
11 properties total found
Commercial real estate in Nikiti, Greece
Commercial real estate
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 15
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. There are solar panels for water…
€ 900,000
Hotel 15 rooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 15
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 640 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. A view of …
€ 950,000
Hotel 1 room in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 529 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€ 2,300,000
Hotel 1 room in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
The complex of rented apartments is situated in a green area of about 6000 sq.m. and has a u…
€ 1,200,000
Hotel 30 rooms in Sykia, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 30
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 1.780 sq.m situated in an adjacent plot of 8.382 sq.m,in the peninsula o…
€ 1,500,000
Hotel 9 rooms in Sarti, Greece
Hotel 9 rooms
Sarti, Greece
Rooms 9
Number of floors 3
For sale a complex of apartments with an area of 250 sq.m. on the Sithonia peninsula. On the…
€ 450,000
Hotel 1 room in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
There is offered for sale an hotel of 450 sq.m. area on the peninsula of Sithonia. The three…
€ 1,150,000
Hotel 1 room in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 700 sq.m. in one of the most picturesque areas of the Sithonia peninsula…
€ 2,800,000
Hotel 1 room in Metangitsi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Metangitsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1/3 of the Aparthotelon the peninsula of Sithonia. The area of the hotel is 224 sq.…
€ 750,000
Hotel 1 room in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owner…
€ 1,400,000
Hotel 3 bedrooms in Sykia, Greece
Hotel 3 bedrooms
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale is a mini-hotel consisting of 5 identical maisonettes located in the village of Kal…
€ 1,500,000

Properties features in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

hotels
