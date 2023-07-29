Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Commercial
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Central Macedonia
  6. The Municipality of Sithonia
  7. Hotels

Pool Hotels for sale in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

16 properties total found
Hotel 11 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 11
Area 710 m²
Floor -1
Metamorfosi SALE Hotel 11 Rooms, 11 Kitchen 11 Bathroom 12 WC Area: 710 m2, 2 Levels, Not Im…
€ 2,500,000
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Sykia, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
Floor -1
€ 580,000
Hotel 6 bedrooms in Toroni, Greece
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
Floor 1
4 maisonettes are located on the beach of Toroni, Halkidiki, on the seashore. They were bui…
€ 590,000
Hotel 17 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 17
Area 540 m²
Floor -1
€ 2,500,000
Hotel 19 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 19
Area 1 000 m²
Floor -1
€ 4,000,000
Hotel 30 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 30 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 30
Area 800 m²
Floor -1
€ 3,500,000
Hotel in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel
Nikiti, Greece
Area 220 m²
Floor -1
€ 850,000
Hotel 25 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 25 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 25
Area 1 183 m²
Floor -1
Nikiti SALE Hotel 25 Rooms, 25 WC Area: 698 m2, 4 Levels, New Building, Garden, Pool, View, …
€ 5,000,000
Hotel 11 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 11
Area 510 m²
Floor -1
Nikiti SALE Hotel 11 Rooms, 9 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 510 m2, 3 Levels, New Building, Elevator, …
€ 1,700,000
Hotel 1 room in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Mini-hotel for sale in one of the most popular resort towns in Sithonia. The building consis…
€ 480,000
Hotel 32 rooms in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Hotel 32 rooms
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 32
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel in Sithonia peninsula, Halkidiki. The coastal hotel is located near a small…
€ 2,240,000
Hotel 12 rooms in Sykia, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 12
Number of floors 1
For sale, a hotel located in Sithonia, close to a touristic village on the Peninsula of Sitn…
€ 1,500,000
Hotel 30 rooms in Sykia, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 30
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 1.780 sq.m situated in an adjacent plot of 8.382 sq.m,in the peninsula o…
€ 1,500,000
Hotel 1 room in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
There is available for sale an hotel 325 sq.m. area on the peninsula of Sithonia. The hotel …
€ 1,100,000
Hotel 1 room in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 4
The mini-hotel consists of 11 apartments. First floor: 3 apartments (1 bedroom, living room …
€ 2,750,000
Hotel 25 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 25 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 25
Number of floors 4
A complex of apartments for rent with a swimming pool is offered for sale. The first buildin…
€ 3,500,000

